The Backcountry Film Festival, a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the back-country snowsports community, returns with a showing on Nov. 17 at Tahoe Mountain Sports in Truckee.

Funds raised at each screening stay in the local community to support human-powered recreation and conservation efforts, winter education and avalanche/safety programs and to raise awareness of winter management issues. This year’s event will benefit Tahoe Backcountry Alliance.

The 2018-19 Backcountry Film Festival will tour more 100 cities from mid-November to late March. Immerse yourself in a night of films that capture the spirit of winter. Adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, ski culture, you’ll find it all in this award-winning lineup.

Winter Wildlands Alliance is a nonprofit organization working at the national level to inspire and educate the back-country community to protect and care for winter landscapes. The Backcountry Film Festival is produced each year by Winter Wildlands Alliance.

There will be two, 45-minute sessions starting at 6:30 p.m. at Tahoe Mountain Sports | Tahoe Mountain Sports on Facebook, https://winterwildlands.org/tourschedule