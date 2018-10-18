Alpenglow hosts Patagonia film night

Join a screening of two of Patagonia’s environmental films, “Blue Heart” and “Takayna” on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Tailgate Talk series hosted by Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City.

There are limited tickets, and the event may sell out. Alcohol proceeds to benefit Tahoe Food Hub. Tickets $5 at alpenglowsports.com.

For all of the upcoming events, visit Alpenglow Sports on Facebook.

“Blue Heart”

Patagonia’s documentary “Blue Heart” aims to protect the Balkan region from more than 3,000 proposed hydropower projects and is meant to bring international awareness to a potential environmental disaster. In the Balkan Peninsula between Slovenia and Albania, hydropower projects threaten to destroy the richly diverse culture, history and ecology of the region known as the Blue Heart of Europe.

Patagonia is joining with local communities and NGOs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Macedonia to put pressure on foreign developers and banks that are pouring more than €700 million to fund the dam-building projects. One third of the dams and diversions are planned within sensitive protected areas including 118 in national parks. If this fierce local opposition fails, communities will be displaced and the last undammed watersheds on the continent will be irreversibly damaged. | blueheart.patagonia.com

“Takayna”

The takayna/Tarkine region of northwest Tasmania is home to one of the last tracts of old-growth Gondwanan rainforest in the world, yet this place is currently at the mercy of destructive extraction industries, including timber and mining.

“Takayna” is told through the eyes of a rural doctor who runs ultramarathon distances deep into the forest to scout logging operations, this documentary unpacks the complexities of modern conservation and challenges us to consider the importance of our last truly wild places. | patagonia.com/takayna