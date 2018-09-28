Wild & Scenic Film Festival comes to Reno

Friends of the Black Rock are bringing The Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Tour to Whitney Peak in downtown Reno, Nev., on Nov. 9.

Wild & Scenic films combine stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation

Doors open at 6 p.m., and films begin at 7. Tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $10 for students. | Tickets blackrockdesert.ticketleap.com