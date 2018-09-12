Watch, sip, nibble, enjoy, repeat

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents the fourth annual Art & Soul Downtown Truckee Art Walk on Sept. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. Participants can enjoy art demonstrations, live music, craft beers, wine tasting and small bites while strolling down the historic street. Local art in many forms will be represented by painters, photographers, loom weavers, metal workers, glass workers, clothing designers, jewelers and more.

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 on the day of the event or four for $120. Buy them online or at Cooking Gallery in downtown Truckee. A portion of the proceeds goes to Tahoe Truckee School of Music. | historictruckee.com