Via Ferrata opens at Squaw

Alpenglow Expeditions, a North Lake Tahoe area-based guide service, will open Tahoe’s only Via Ferrata, located on Tram Face at Squaw Valley Resort on Oct. 1.

Alpenglow Expeditions’ experienced team of AMGA (American Mountain Guide Association)-trained guides will take participants up the iconic rock face on the first completed route. During the month of October, Alpenglow Expeditions will offer a $99 Local’s Special to residents of the Tahoe-Truckee area.

Via Ferrata, an Italian term meaning Iron Road, is a protected climbing route with permanent steel anchors and cables that allow participants to be safely connected to the rock via a Continuous Lifeline System. All climbs will be led by Alpenglow Expeditions’ experienced team of AMGA-trained guides, who will teach participants how to navigate the rock face while introducing basic climbing techniques. By design, ascent groups will be kept small, at a six-participant-per-guide ratio, which ensures safety and maximizes the learning opportunity for all.

Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

The Tahoe Via Ferrata will ultimately consist of two routes that ascend the Tram Face at Squaw Valley Resort, allowing even those with no climbing experience the opportunity to scale the rock face, topping out more than 1,000 vertical feet above The Village at Squaw Valley.

Alpenglow Expeditions offers half-day and full-day guided Via Ferrata Tours. No climbing experience is necessary, but basic hiking fitness is recommended.

For more information about the Tahoe Via Ferrata, visit tahoevia.com or call the Alpenglow Expeditions office at (877) 873-5376.