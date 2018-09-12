Trails closures at Spooner Lake during forest thinning

Trail closures on portions of the Spooner Lake Trail and the Tahoe Rim Trail at Spooner Lake Tahoe will occur between Sept. 12 and Nov. 16 as Nevada officials work to thin more than 300 acres of dense vegetation to reduce wildfire risk.

The Nevada Division of Forestry, in collaboration with the Nevada Division of State Parks and Nevada Division of State Lands –Nevada Tahoe Resource Team are working together to implement a forest health resilience project at Spooner Lake within the Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, according to a press release.

Designed to increase the forest’s resilience to disturbance events such as wildfires, epidemic populations of bark beetles and drought, the project includes the selective removal of trees, which will be flown by helicopter to a log landing and transported out of the Tahoe Basin.

While the project is under way, portions of the Spooner Lake Trail, Spooner Lake and the Tahoe Rim Trail will be closed temporarily for public safety. Alternate trail routes are available in the park; refer to the map for more details.

“As a natural wonder beloved by Nevada residents and visitors alike, protecting and enhancing Spooner Lake’s vibrant natural surroundings remain a top priority among numerous federal, state, local and private partners,” said Bradley Crowell, Director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, in the press release. “By implementing forward-looking strategies, together with our partners, we will continue protecting Lake Tahoe from threats to the ecosystem.”

For questions on recreational access during the project implementation, contact Jennifer Ramella at (775) 684-2704 or visit parks.nv.gov for more information about the Spooner Lake portion of the Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.