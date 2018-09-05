This Boulder Bash is not balderdash

The fifth annual Donner Summit Boulder Bash & Climbers Gathering is on Sept. 7 and 8 hosted by the Tahoe Chapter of American Alpine Club at Clair Tappaan Lodge. This is a gathering for climbers of all ages and levels from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, presented by High Altitude Fitness, includes outdoor bouldering competition, thousands in raffles/prizes and schwag, barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m., live music with an after party starting at 5:30 p.m. and free camping. Proceeds this year will be going toward bolting routes at Big Chief climbing area and future American Alpine Club climbing events and slideshows.

Tickets are $35 for ages 25 and older, $25 for ages 13 to 24, and $20 for ages 12 and younger. Buy tickets online; there is an online fee. | Donner Summit Boulder Bash on Facebook