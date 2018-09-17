The Station opens in Truckee

The Station: A Truckee Eatery recently opened in downtown Truckee offering a healthy, quick and affordable option featuring the creations of Chef Danny McCabe. The menu offers a range of thoughtfully prepared dishes packed with flavor and nutrition, highlighting seasonal ingredients and made with love including Falafel and Truckee Burrito Bowls, quinoa and soba noddle salads, and sandwiches like the Slow Cooked Chicken and Mediterranean Tuna Salad Melt.

The Station is open for lunch and dinner, and is located at 10130 West River St. | (530) 563-5285,truckeestation.com