“The Push” film makes local debut

The award-winning documentary, “The Push” comes to Reno, Nev., for a screening on Sept. 13 at the Pioneer Center. Currently, “The Push” can only be seen at select film festivals around the world and has an undefeated record of winning seven-for-seven “Best Documentary Awards” at all its film festivals screenings thus far.

This documentary and story is about the power of never giving up. Just five months after Grant Korgan, a Reno/Tahoe local, married his wife, Shawna, a fourth generation Reno native and University of Nevada alumni; Grant burst-fractured his L1 vertebrae while filming a snowmobiling movie in the Sierra Nevada back country. In an instant, this Tahoe native, world-class adventurer, nano-mechanics professional and newlywed added the world of spinal cord injury recovery to his list of pursuits.

Despite his prognosis of having zero feeling or movement below his bellybutton, both he and Shawna focused on the goal of 120 percent recovery, with extraordinary drive and tenacity.

On Jan. 17, 2012, along with two seasoned explorers, Grant attempted the impossible, to become the first spinal cord injured athlete to literally push himself nearly 100 miles (the final degree of latitude) to the most inhospitable place on the planet – the bottom of the globe, the geographic South Pole in Antarctica.

This is a story about love and the unbreakable human spirit within us all.

Tickets are $22 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Complimentary tickets are available in person at the Box Office for children 1 year old or younger. | Tickets pioneercenter.com