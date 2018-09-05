“The Kiss” reading, workshop

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents its group show “Visual Oasis: Works from Creative Growth” at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery through Sept. 27 in Carson City, Nev.

The exhibit features works from Creative Growth Art Center in Oakland, an art center for adults with developmental, mental and physical disabilities. “Visual Oasis” includes mixed media and 3-D art by Jo Beal, Susan Glikbarg, Cedric Johnson, John Martin, Paulino Martin, Donald Mitchell, Julie Swartout, Christine Szeto and Ed Walters. Mixed media and 2-D works include pieces by Marion Bolton, Kerry Daminanakes, Joseph Fagnani, Franna Lusson, Miguel Palacios, Tony Pedemonte, Ruth Stafford and Merritt Wallace. | arts-initiative.org