Take those pancakes to go

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1073, sport aviation in Truckee, holds its pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of the month and offers free Young Eagles airplane rides for ages 8 through 17 on those mornings, weather permitting. The breakfast at the Truckee Tahoe Airport is from 8 to 10 a.m. and is open to the public. Other breakfast dates are on Oct. 13 and Nov. 10.

EAA Young Eagles program was launched in 1992 by the National EAA organization to introduce young people to aviation by giving them a free ride in a general aviation aircraft. To date, more than 2 million Young Eagles have enjoyed a flight through this program. Young Eagles have been registered in more than 90 different countries and have been flown by more than 42,000 volunteer pilots. | eaa1073.org/calendar