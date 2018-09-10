Tahoe resorts to kick off ski season early

Ski resorts throughout the Tahoe Sierra have been busy this summer preparing for the start of the 2018-19 season, with the high-elevation slopes at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe expecting to open first on Oct. 26. Boreal usually also enjoys an October opening from its perch on Donner Summit, but has yet to release an opening date for the ski season.

Following years of investing in snowmaking at most ski resorts in the Tahoe Sierra, ski resorts have expanded the ski season with some of the region’s largest resorts eyeing a Nov. 16 opening. So, if you haven’t booked your vacation, purchased your passes or gotten your gear, what are you waiting for? Ski season is on its way.

Ski Resort Openings (updated Sept. 7, 2018)

Mt. Rose | Oct. 26

Alpine Meadows | Nov. 16

Squaw Valley | Nov. 16

Heavenly | Nov. 16

Northstar | Nov. 16

Kirkwood | Nov. 22

Tahoe Donner Downhill | Dec. 7

Diamond Peak | Dec. 13