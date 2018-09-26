Snowmaking upgrades, Silver Belt return at Sugar Bowl

Sugar Bowl Resort invested the first $3 million of an $8 million snowmaking system upgrade this summer, doubling its water pumping capacity and reducing both the energy consumption and time it takes to cover its snowmaking terrain by two-thirds.

These enhancements will allow Sugar Bowl’s primary resort operations to move to the Judah Lodge base area this winter. This shift also offers new opportunities that include dedicated parking for ski school families, new beginner ski and board programs, and more, according to a press release.

The resort has a planned opening of Nov. 30 for the 2018-19 ski season. The resort could open earlier if conditions permit.

“The investments we’re making in snowmaking will not only improve the on-mountain experience for our guests and homeowners and ensure we have some of the best snow conditions in Tahoe, it will give us the added firepower needed to make it possible for us to operate from the Judah base area seven days per week, from opening day through season-end,” said Greg Dallas, Sugar Bowl president and CEO, in the press release. “This shift will offer our guests more convenient parking and resort access, as well as easy access to the popular base area lifts that cater to beginner and intermediate skiers and snowboarders.”

Snowmaking Upgrades

Snowmaking improvements include the addition of more than 100 of the project’s new energy efficient snow guns, and 17 tower-mounted fan guns positioned in large open areas where their long throw range can be put to maximum use. A new spur along Union Street with 10 fixed low E stick guns will produce critical early-season snow that will ensure top-to-bottom terrain from the summit of Mount Lincoln to the Village base can be opened as soon as temperatures permit.

Phases two and three of the resort’s snowmaking initiative include the planning, permitting and installation of snowmaking on Mount Disney and the replacement of all diesel-powered air compressors with highly efficient electric air compressors.

Return of the Silver Belt Series

A Sugar Bowl signature, the Silver Belt Series will return for the 2018-19 winter season with three events: D-Money’s (Feb. 2, 2019), Banked Slalom (March 2) and Quad Crusher (April 9).

This season, D-Money’s will evolve in its third season to an on-mountain scavenger hunt. Using GPS technology, teams of two will plot their course through Sugar Bowl’s challenging terrain in a race for time. This adventurous new event format will offer intermediate, advanced and kids’ categories.

Daily Access at Judah Lodge, the Village

This season, Sugar Bowl is committed to operating services and lifts at both Judah Lodge and the Village on a daily basis. Resort guests will have daily access to convenient parking, the Judah Lodge and popular base area lifts including the White Pine beginner lift in addition to all the services offered in the Village.

Ski & Snowboard School instruction will be offered seven days per week from both the Judah and Village base areas, with the Village offering private lessons only Monday through Friday. Plans also include new programming, improved flow and more to enhance the experience at Judah Kids.

New Beginner Ski & Board Programs

This season, affordable new beginner ski and board school programs designed specifically for first-time skiers and snowboarders will be offered daily. Slide, Glide and Ride sessions will introduce participants ages 13 and older to their equipment, and get them comfortable stopping, turning and riding the lifts in no time. A three-visit package will also be available for those who want to continue building their skills.

Dedicated Parking for Ski School Families

Sugar Bowl Resort will offer a dedicated parking area with convenient, slopeside parking for the first 50 families with children enrolled in Ski & Board school programs through advanced reservations. Reserved parking spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, until spaces are filled or 10 a.m.

Sugar Bowl Resort Joins Powder Alliance

This season, Sugar Bowl is also part of the Powder Alliance, providing Sugar Bowl Unrestricted season passholders access to three days at each participating resort where midweek tickets are free and weekend tickets are half-priced, excluding holiday periods. | sugarbowl.com