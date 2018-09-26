Sierra County Arts Council and the art and agriculture communities of Plumas and Sierra counties host the Sierra Valley Art & Ag Trail on Sept. 29 with great views of Sierra Valley Barn Quilts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and opportunities to visit market farms, kids’ activities, artist demonstrations, working ranches and a pumpkin patch. Guests will have a rare opportunity to visit privately owned 100-plus-years-old dairy barns, many built with hand-hewn timbers and wooden pegs, with local artists showing and selling wares.

Three Trailhead centers will be located at the Sierra Valley Grange in Vinton, Sierra Valley Farms on Country Road A-23 in Beckwourth and Sierraville School on State Route 89 in Sierraville, opening at 9:30 a.m. Passports are $20.

End the day with the Plumas-Sierra Cattlemen’s Association and the Plumas-Sierra Cattlewomen for a tri-tip dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sierra Valley Grange Hall in Vinton. Dinner tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for vegetarians, $15 for ages 7 to 15, and free for ages 6 and younger. | sierravalleyartagtrail.org