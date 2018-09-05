Sept 6 to Sept 12, 2018 | September summer fun builds a better Tahoe

The temperatures are a tad bit cooler and the days are a bit shorter, but September heats up the summer fun with a jam-packed month. Another local Tahoe publication is evidently ready to bid adieu to summer fun, summer visitors, summer events and our summer economy way too fast for our taste – declaring “So long, summer” on Aug. 31.

Let me wholeheartedly dispute that arcane notion – summer does NOT end Labor Day weekend.

Tahoe’s summer season blows far past the September equinox on Sept. 22 (the official start of fall), all but obliterating the so-called shoulder season with plenty to do and enjoy well into October. When I moved to Tahoe 20 years ago, the summer season did pretty much end with the Labor Day weekend. However, 20 years of efforts by local organizations, governments, visitor authorities, chambers and business associations, and millions of dollars have changed that. On the other end, expanded snowmaking throughout the region has pushed the ski season up to mid-November.

Here are the simple facts: The Tahoe economy has been seasonal for decades. We need a stable, year-round economy to provide more full-time jobs, affordable housing, well-paying wages, a stable economy, stable school systems – a community. In order to do that, we need all of our wonderful visitors and our second/third homeowners to spend more time and money in the Tahoe Sierra.

The goal of all of the hard-working agencies and volunteers in the region is to build that stable, year-round economy. And, with a near boundless array of outdoor recreation within everyone’s reach and amazing events, local businesses stay open longer in the season, thus employing workers for longer periods of time and for higher wages. These workers then have the ability to put down roots and build community. This all in turn stabilizes the Tahoe economy.

It’s a win-win for everyone. More fun, stronger community, thriving economy.

So, if you’re not on board with this notion, and more importantly, aren’t actively participating in this shared vision for Tahoe, at the very least don’t sabotage the rest of us who are building a community together.