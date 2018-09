Science can be fun and wacky, especially on Weird Science Wednesdays at Incline Village Library. On Sept. 19 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. create and grow a crystal garden right before your eyes. Materials will be provided and the session is free. Register your little, mad scientist online. Space is limited. Weird Science Wednesdays is held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. | events.washoecountylibrary.us