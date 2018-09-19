Restoring historic Pioneer Monument

The Sierra State Parks Foundation is seeking donations for The Donner Project, a capital campaign to restore the Pioneer Monument at Donner Memorial State Park, which turned 100 years old in June.

The Pioneer Monument was dedicated on June 6, 1918, and was erected in honor of all who made the difficult trek across the western plains and mountains to reach California during the 1840s.

Constructed near the site of the cabins that gave shelter to the Donner Party, work on the monument began in 1901. Since then, the monument has stood in testament to the thousands of families and individuals who risked all for a better life, and honors the pioneer spirit of those who came before us. Read about the history of the monument at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

After nearly 100 Truckee winters it is in dire need of repair. This project includes restoration of the Pioneer Monument along with site improvement landscaping and construction of an outdoor community educational pavilion. Donations may be made online. | sierrastateparks.org