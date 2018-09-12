Reel Rock film tour comes to Tahoe

The Reel Rock 13 film tour comes to the North Shore on Nov. 2 with a showing of this year’s rock climbing films at High Altitude Fitness in Incline Village, Nev. Another showing will be on Nov. 16 in Reno, Nev., at Cargo.

Reel Rock 13 delivers jaw-dropping action, soulful journeys and rollicking humor in a new collection of the year’s best climbing films. From Olympic training centers to the frozen landscape of Antarctica, explore the cutting edge of climbing with four new films. Featuring Adam Ondra, Madaleine Sorkin, Alex Honnold, Conrad Anker and many more. |reelrocktour.com

Before the start of the showing at High Altitude, there will be a presentation of the new High Altitude Fitness being built in Truckee including a virtual tour of the facility.

SHOWINGS

Nov. 2 | 7 p.m.

High Altitude Fitness | Incline Village

$15 | highaltitudefit.net

Nov. 16 | 7 p.m.

Cargo | Reno, Nev.

$17 | Tickets cargoreno.com, at the door and Whitney Peak Hotel front desk