New Lake Tahoe Water Trail site launched

To help paddlers safely navigate Lake Tahoe and practice good stewardship, the Sierra Business Council has launched a new Lake Tahoe Water Trail Web site laketahoewatertrail.org .

As the only paddle resource for Lake Tahoe, the new Web site includes a lake access mobile mapping tool and real-time weather conditions. Paddlers can also play it safe by quickly e-mailing his or her paddle itinerary to friends and family with the File A Float Plan tool.

The Water Trail is an endless 72-mile water route along the shoreline that links public launch/landing sites to help paddlers access lakeside bistros, historic sites, paddle shops, campgrounds and lodging.

Earlier this summer, Sierra Business Council completed a project installing 20 water trail markers around Lake Tahoe to help water enthusiasts navigate the lake and find resources and public access points. | laketahoewatertrail.org