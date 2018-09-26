The Manhattan Short Film Festival returns from Sept. 28 to 30 with film screenings at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Festival received 1,565 entries from 73 countries from which nine finalists were selected. These nine short films will screen more than 1,000 times in more than 350 cities on six continents between Sept 27 and Oct 7, with the audience judging the films for Best Short Film and Actor.

Screenings will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 29, and 2 p.m. on Sept. 30. Each of the screenings features the entire set of the short films. Tickets are $15. |brownpapertickets.com