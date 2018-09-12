Lakeside impressionism

North Tahoe Arts presents its annual fundraiser, Monet’s Table, on Sept. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gatekeeper’s Museum in Tahoe City. Tickets include an elegant luncheon overlooking Lake Tahoe and VIP early access to Monet’s Table art sale from noon to 1 p.m. The VIP area will include tables set with tablecloths, fresh flowers and a picnic basket filled with gourmet hors d’oeuvres, a variety of sandwiches and drinks. The gardens will be lined with artists’ booths; musical guests Joaquin Fioresi and Jenni Charles will be performing. Tickets are $50 per person. | northtahoearts.com