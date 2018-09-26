North Tahoe Arts hosts Kids Art Saturday for ages 5 to 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, with Paint the Pumpkin held at Commons Beach as part of the Tahoe City Oktoberfest (read Local Flavor in this edition for details).

Each workshop allows kids to create an art project that can be taken home. Artists volunteer their time to give children a chance to discover the fun of creating a unique project. The next Kids Art Saturday is Dec. 8 with Make an Ornament at the North Tahoe Art Center. | northtahoearts.com