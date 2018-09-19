Join Comstock Water History tour

Join a park ranger on a guided tour through the back country of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. from Carson City following the remnants of the historic Virginia Gold Hill Water Company flumes and pipes, and discuss Comstock history. Be prepared for a day of driving through the back country and some short hikes along the way. Vehicles are provided. Bring lunch, water, sturdy boots and sunscreen, and dress for the weather.

Read Mark McLaughlin’s account of the Virginia Gold Hill Water Company

Reservations are required and participation is limited to the first 12 people. Free. | Register (775) 749-5980 or spooner.ranger@gmail.com