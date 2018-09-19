Israeli artists featured for anniversary

This year the State of Israel celebrates 70 years since its founding by the United Nations following World War II. To mark this occasion, the Nevada Museum of Art presents exhibitions by Israeli artists Michal Rovner and Tal Shochat. These contemporary artists create work grounded in the history of photography, while delivering a fresh and independent viewpoint to the dialogue surrounding art and environment. “Celebrating Israel’s 70th anniversary, Michal Rovner and Tal Shochat” will be on view through Oct. 14 in Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery. | nevadaart.org