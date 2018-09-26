Intersection of art & nature in Tahoe

The allure of the great outdoors in the Tahoe Sierra intersects with every aspect of life from locals who rely on that allure to support their businesses to visitors who come to enjoy the respite of the outdoors to unwind, recharge and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.

The art of Anne Brigman and the work of ski filmmakers represent that love affair with the outdoors in their art.

Brigman’s work is enthralling, powerful and inspirational. Long before woman had the vote, Brigman was photographing women in the landscapes of the outdoors in the nude. The black and white images are fantastic works that I first admired during the “Tahoe: A Visual History” exhibit a few years ago, which are only made more impressive when I discovered they were taken in the early 20th Century. Read about the exhibit on Brigman at the Nevada Museum of Art and the accompanying Trails & Vistas hike planned for Oct. 6 in Kayla Anderson’s story “Anne Brigman: Pioneering photographer celebrated in exhibit.”

Skiers and riders have long been called to the mountains each winter, and each year filmmakers chronicle the season’s adventures, including several filmmakers based in the Tahoe Sierra. We’ve rounded up this year’s ski film trailers to fill your winter dreams – and we’re up to 31 trailers available at TheTahoeWeekly.com. We’ve picked a few to feature in the print edition that are made by locals or that have local showings coming up. We’ll keep adding ski and adventure film trailers as they are released, and add more local showings when they are announced at TheTahoeWeekly.com.