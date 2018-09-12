Explore Tahoe Locals’ Summer

You may have heard the term Tahoe Locals’ Summer mentioned of late at cafes and restaurants, by outfitters and on cruises, and pondered the meaning. Of course, if you’re in the Tahoe Sierra while you’re reading this, then you probably already know the answer – the time when it slows down just enough to allow hard-working locals, savvy visitors and part-time locals to enjoy the gorgeous months of September and October.

The traffic is not quite so intense and there aren’t quite as many people on vacation during this time, but there’s still an abundance of fun times to enjoy from beautiful, warm days to explore the mountains and the lakes, to great food, wine and beer, and a myriad of events with something for everyone.

Among our favorites picks to enjoy this week are the Donner Party Hikes, the Free Ride Bike Festival, Art & Soul Art Walk, Monet’s Table fundraiser, Sample the Sierra food & wine festival, the Tahoe Fall Classic SUP race, and the Hogs for a Cause fundraiser. And, don’t forget that it’s adventure film season, as well, with showings of “Blood Road,” “The Push” and “The Movie to Keep Squaw True” on tap.

Then, take time to explore the trails and lakes, including a favorite locals’ mountain biking ride – Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride as Sean McAlindin recently enjoyed for a story in this edition. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to read about our favorite outdoor adventures from hiking and mountain biking trails to golf, local beaches, paddleboarding and kayaking, and much more. Click on the Out & About tab and start exploring.