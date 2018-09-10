Expanded snowmaking, renovated lodge at Alpine Meadows

The Alps-inspired Alpine Meadows Base Lodge will re-open on Nov. 16 for the winter 2018-19 season with $1.4 million in renovations.

The renovated food court and expanded marketplace will offer housemade breakfast burritos and fresh pastries, a large selection of grab-and-go salads, snacks and a self-serve barista bar will feature espresso, cappuccino and lattes from Santa Cruz’s Verve Coffee Roasters, according to a press release.

All new outdoor furniture will outfit the deck at Alpine Meadows so guests can soak up the sun and enjoy the expanded cocktail service offered by Stoked Oak. Last Chair Bar will open into the main lodge space to offer additional bar seating, and a cozy new family seating area is adjacent to the grand fireplace. Finally, three new large TVs and tall beer garden-style tables at Alpine Bar welcome the sports bar crowd.

Expanded Snowmaking

The snowmaking system at Alpine Meadows has been expanded to include the Subway beginner area, allowing this critical teaching area to open earlier in the season.

The Subway area is home to Achieve Tahoe, a local nonprofit adaptive sports program that provides year-round outdoor recreation opportunities, including snowsports instruction to children and adults with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities.

With expanded snowmaking in the area, Achieve Tahoe guests and instructors will have more consistent conditions and access to the Subway chairlift and teaching terrain. Additionally, guests parked in the lower Alpine Meadows parking lot near the Subway area will have more efficient access to the Alpine Meadows base area via Subway chair.

Pop-Up Private Lessons

For skiers and snowboarders looking for a quick refresh on his or her technique, the new Pop-Up private lesson offers on-demand instruction by the hour. Guests will connect with a certified professional Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows instructor at the top of the Funitel at Squaw Valley or at the base of Alpine Meadows and hit the snow for one-on-one instruction and priority lift line access. Lessons are available daily after 10 a.m. on a walk-up basis only.

Burton Riglet Parks & Rivets Lessons

Embracing demand for snowboard instruction for kids younger than 5, kids lessons will now have access to Burton Riglet Parks at the designated kids learning areas at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

The parks utilize terrain-based features, easy to use equipment and learning tools to introduce young kids to snowboarding. Instructors trained by the Burton Resort Team use guided discovery and play to welcome new generations to the sport.

Simultaneously, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will introduce a Rivets group lesson for snowboarders ages 3 and 4, complimenting the existing Grommets snowboard lessons for ages 5 through 7.

Ski & Snowboard Progression Plans

New progression plans for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders will be printed in the portable resort trail map, as well as on the large trail map signs at key locations at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

The plans show an easy step-by-step progression of trails and lifts for a first time beginner, beginner and intermediate skier or rider, and include questions to help guests gauge which runs they should take on next. The progression plans are intended to welcome those who are unfamiliar with the terrain and serve as a guide to a fun experience that makes the most of the day.

Stone Paper Trail Maps

Trail maps will now be printed on stone paper, made from 85 percent recycled content (waste calcium carbonate). The new maps are waterproof and tear-resistant. Guests are encouraged to reuse the map as much as possible and recycle them when no longer needed. Choosing stone paper over regular paper for the 2018-19 season will save 170 trees and 136,000 gallons of water. | squawalpine.com