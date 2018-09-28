“Dawn Wall” coming to Tahoe

American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson captivated the world with their effort to climb The Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3,000 foot rock face in Yosemite National Park in January 2015. The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention.

“The Dawn Wall” documents their experience, with showings coming to Tahoe City this fall at Tahoe Art Haus. Details TBA.

But for Caldwell, The Dawn Wall was much more than just a climb. It was the culmination of a lifetime defined by overcoming obstacles. At the age of 22, the climbing prodigy was taken hostage by rebels in Kyrgyzstan. Shortly after, he lost his index finger in an accident, but resolved to come back stronger. When his marriage fell apart, he escaped the pain by fixating on the extraordinary goal of free climbing The Dawn Wall.

Blurring the line between dedication and obsession, Caldwell and his partner Jorgeson spent six years meticulously plotting and practicing their route. On the final attempt, with the world watching, Caldwell is faced with a moment of truth. Should he abandon his partner to fulfill his ultimate dream, or risk his own success for the sake of their friendship? | dawnwall-film.com