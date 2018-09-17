Chef Swan wins Blazing Pans cookoff

Chef Tiffany Swan of Manzanita at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe won the Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook-Off held during the Autumn Food & Wine Festival held at Northstar from Sept. 7 to 9, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. The chefs in the competition were tasked to create a two-course meal in under 45 minutes, using a secret ingredient, with Swan winning the competition.

The pairing of Brewforia Beer Market & Kitchen with DNA Brewing Co. earned the gold category in both the Judges Choice and People’s Choice Award for the Culinary Grand Tasting.

Tahoe City’s The Pioneer Cocktail Club took the top honors in the Bartender Competition.

Youth chefs, ages 8 to 12, from Team Purple Cactus won the Mountain Kids Cook-Off. A list of all of the winners is available at TheTahoeWeekly.com.