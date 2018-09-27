Boreal adds new chairlift

Boreal Mountain California and Woodward Tahoe are gearing up for the 2018-19 season with several exciting initiatives including a new beginner chairlift – the California Cruiser. With world-class beginner terrain and learn-to areas, skiers and snowboarders are able to progress from learning the basics to testing his or her limits on terrain parks, snow features and jibs, according to a press release.

New Snowmaking & Expanded Beginner Terrain

Boreal Mountain California’s new snowmaking system will bring the best conditions in Northern California first! Proud to be the first resort open in the area,

Boreal’s snowmaking system has always been world-class, and now it’s getting even better. With a new snowmaking system near the beginner terrain, Boreal is expanding its learn-to areas, along with other terrain used to teach people of all ages how to ski and snowboard. The new state-of-the-art system will deliver better quality snow and more open terrain, bringing the best experience for all guests.

New Parking Lot

Boreal has invested to make parking more accessible by installing a new parking lot for both Boreal and Woodward Tahoe. Parking is free to all passholders and pre-committed buyers. | | rideboreal.com, campwoodward.com