“Blood Road” showing to benefit TAMBA

A showing of “Blood Road” is coming to South Lake Tahoe as a benefit for the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association on Sept. 13.

“Blood Road” follows the journey of ultra-endurance mountain bike athlete Rebecca Rusch and her Vietnamese riding partner, Huyen Nguyen, as they pedal 1,200 miles along the infamous Ho Chi Minh Trail through the dense jungles of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Their goal: to reach the site where Rusch’s father, a U.S. Air Force pilot, was shot down in Laos more than 40 years earlier. During this poignant voyage of self-discovery, the women push their bodies to the limit, while learning more about the historic “Blood Road” and how the Vietnam War shaped their lives in different ways.

During Rusch’s journey down the Ho Chi Minh trail for the production of the documentary, “Blood Road,” she was able to observe the staggering impact bombs left on the landscape of Southeast Asia and the enormous threat of landmine and unexploded ordinance or bombs contamination that still plagues these countries.

After seeing this devastation, Rusch was pulled to return to Laos so she could help. During her return, she meets with Mine Advisory Group, a nonprofit that helps keep land safe for schools, farms and basic infrastructure around the world by removing landmines, unexploded ordnance, providing risk education sessions, and helping control light arms and munitions.

She also meets with Article 22, an ethical jewelry company that works with Laotian artisans to create handcrafted jewelry from Vietnam War shrapnel. Through this experience, Rusch is able to learn more about the efforts of these two organizations and how she can continue to work toward making Laos a safer place.

The showing is at 6:30 p.m. at Black Bear Lodge in South Lake Tahoe. The film is recommended for ages 10 and older. Tickets are $10. All proceeds go to TAMBA. | Tickets eventbrite.com