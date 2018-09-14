Autumn Food & Wine Festival 2018 winners

Chef Tiffany Swan of Manzanita at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe won the Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook-Off held during the Autumn Food & Wine Festival held at Northstar from Sept. 7 to 9. The chefs in the competition were tasked to create a two-course meal in under 45 minutes, using a secret ingredient, with Swan winning the competition.

The festival featured for The Grand Tasting & Culinary Competition with the Judges’ Awards and People’s Choice Awards, Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook-Off, Charbay Annual Release Party Bartender Competition and the Mountain Kids Cook-Off.

The Grand Tasting & Culinary Competition challenged culinary experts. The pairing of Brewforia Beer Market & Kitchen with DNA Brewing Co. earned the gold category in both the Judges Choice and People’s Choice Award for the Culinary Grand Tasting.

Tahoe City’s The Pioneer Cocktail Club took the top honors in the Bartender Competition.

Youth chefs, ages 8 to 12, from Team Purple Cactus won the Mountain Kids Cook-Off, contributing to the Tahoe-based nonprofit Project MANA.

Grand Tasting & Culinary Competition Judges Awards

Best Pairing of Food & Beverage

Gold | Brewforia Beer Market & Kitchen + DNA Brewing Co. with Asian glazed pork rib with green papaya salad with a Naut Red – Imperial Red Ale.

Silver | Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats + Charbay Distillery with Whiskey soaked pork belly with a Charbay Doubled & Twisted Whiskey, Reed’s ginger beer, pomelo sparkling water, lime twist.

Bronze | Petra + Kuentz-Bas with Tuscan-style beans with wild boar sausage, fresh mayocoba beans simmered in a rich rosemary and sage pork broth with vegetables and diced tomato; served over arugula and a medallion of wild boar and cranberry sausage; garnished with fresh herbs and Grana Padana” with 2015 Kuentz-Bas Pinot Noir.

Best Food

Gold | Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats with Whiskey-soaked Pork Belly Slider.

Silver | Granlibakken Resort with Seared Scallop Veronique – microgreens, Thompson muscat grapes, swiss country dressing, seared scallop and pancetta.

Bronze | Brewforia Beer Market & Kitchen with Asian-glazed pork rib with green papaya salads.

Best Dessert Pairing

Marich Chocolates + Gnarly Head Whole Roasted California Almonds double dipped in signature fair trade dark chocolate with a hint of chipotle delicato’s, with 2017 Gnarly Head Red Blend.

Best Red Wine

Gold | Keenan Winery, 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon

Silver | Joel Gott, 2015 Pinot Noir

Bronze | Acumen Wine, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon

Best White Wine

Gold | C.G. Di Arie Vineyard & Winery, 2016 Rose

Silver | Bieler Family Daisy Pinot Grigio, 2017 Pinot Grigio

Bronze | Pride Mountain Vineyards, 2015 Viognier

Best Spirit

Gold | Charbay Distillery, Charbay Doubled & Twisted Whiskey, Reed’s ginger beer, pomelo sparkling water, lime twist

Best Beer | DNA Brewing Co, Naut Red – Imperial Red Ale

Grand Tasting & Culinary Competition

People’s Choice Awards

Best Pairing of Food & Beverage | Brewforia Beer Market & Kitchen + DNA Brewing Co.

Best Food | Granlibakken Tahoe Resort

Best Red Wine | Keenan Winery 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon

Best White Wine | Patz & Hall Winery 2014 Chardonnay

Best Spirit | Charbay Distillery Double & Twisted Whiskey

Best Beer | DNA Brewing Co. Naut Red – Imperial Red Ale

Best Table Presentation | Nick’s Cove & Patz & Hall Winery