2018 ski film trailers

The changing of the seasons each September brings with it fall colors in the Tahoe Sierra, along with an avalanche of ski film trailers in preparation for the fast-approaching 2018-19 winter season.

We’re rounded up all of the season’s trailers out now and have 31 featured so far.

Check out the latest details on ski resort openings in the Tahoe Sierra, as well.

“Abandoned”

A crew of back-country skiers set out to explore Colorado’s lost ski areas in hopes to find adventure amongst the ruins in “Abandoned” from The Road West Traveled.

Instead, they discover the truth behind what made these areas close their doors for good. And illustrates what skiing used to be like before mega resorts and climate change wreaked havoc on independently owned ski areas. Through heart-wrenching interviews with former owners, ski patrol and historians, The Road West Traveled uncovers what it’s like to be a skier in Colorado’s back country and what it means to go from lost, to found. | theroadwesttraveled.com

“Access”

“Access” is the newest release from Tahoe’s Janky Films: “March 2018 in Tahoe truly was a miracle – it came in like a lion, saving our lackluster season with big storms and massive snow totals. Filmed in one day, this film shows different groups of winter athletes accessing the same terrain without conflict.” Showings TBA. | jankyfilms.com

“Activate”

“Everyone lives, but not everyone is alive. We live our lives in action. This is to inspire everyone to do the same. Join the movement to kill it. Activate your life,” says the filmmakers from OnSlaught Crew. | onslaughtcrew.com

“Alignment”

Eric Jackson and Vantage Cinema present a story about snowboarding, fly-fishing and finding alignment in the mountains.

Filmed primarily on location in Northern British Columbia, “Alignment” features Jackson, John Jackson, Curtis Ciszek and friends as they explore epic mountains and wild rivers while spending a season living in a cabin outside of Terrace, British Columbia. Free download available now. | snowboarding.transworld.net

“All In”

“All In,” Matchstick Productions’ 2018 epic ski film delivers a first of its kind experience. This concept is spearheaded by a talented group of hard-charging women who wanted to disrupt the male-dominated ski film formula. Skiing isn’t exclusionary, true fun in the mountains can be shared equally by everyone.

This isn’t your typical women-can-shred-too film, this is a kick-ass ski film that just happens to feature as many women as men. “All In” is one of two new films being released this season by MSP, which includes “Hoji.” Watch the trailer and learn about “Hoji” at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

This film is light on story, high on action and full of fun loving personality. “All In” is a reference to the commitment the athletes have to their sport while simultaneously alluding to the inclusionary nature of skiing. Showings are Oct. 5 at Olympic Village Lodge and Nov. 3 as part of the TAMBA Fall Party. Details at TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Event Calendar. | skimovie.com

“before Blank”

The Blank Collective crew takes a light-hearted and retrospective look into the similarities and differences that drove each member down their own path. But like someone once said, who resembles, assembles. Their deep passion for skiing began at a young age, and that link continues to shape their lives today. | Salomon TV on



“Blazar OJ 1983”

Coming in October is “Blazar OJ 1983” from Julien Lange filmed by Jeremy Feburier and Yann Barthelemy. | Julien Lange on Facebook



“Cloudy Skies”

“Cloudy Skies,” a short film by Arttu Heikkinen, is a journey through the city streets and beautiful landscapes of Southern Finland.

“Skiing with your friends. Finding new perspectives. Trying to be creative, unique, visual. And putting the pieces together,” says Heikkinen.

“Dedication”

Dedication, devotion and commitment, it’s a great combination for days on the mountain.

Veteran members of the MidiaFilm crew Roman Rohrmoser and Felix Wiemers are back and better than ever. Max Kroneck, Jochen Mesle and Lukas Ebenbichler’s silky smooth skills form an integral part of the worldwide action. | dedication-movie.com



“Evolution of Dreams”

Things didn’t always come together for two-time Freeride World Tour champion Eva Walkner and Xtreme Verbier champion Jackie Paaso. The road to the top was full of heartache and defeat. So, what happens when the passion for your dreams fades? Do you just stop? Or, do you search for what’s missing and uncover new dreams and goals?

Walkner and Paaso’s journeys have taken them from regulated ski courses to big mountain skiing that allowed them more freedom. Throughout that journey, they’ve discovered another aspect of skiing – ski mountaineering. In this new discipline, they have to tackle new challenges and conquer new fears. It’s their “Evolution of Dreams.” | evolutionofdreams.net

“Face of Winter”

“Face of Winter,” the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment, will bring new and veteran athletes together to pay tribute to the man who started it all, with showings in Tahoe coming in November.

Loving the pure joy of winter is something we have in common with the late, great Warren Miller, who helped create and capture the magic of skiing.

Join in the tribute and continue the legacy. We are all the “Face of Winter.” Showings Nov. 10 at the Reno Ballroom, Nov. 23 and 24 at Olympic Village Lodge, and Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. | skinet.com

“Far Out”

Teton Gravity Research’s “Far Out” embodies the imagination as much as it does a physical space. It is the quest to seek out undiscovered realms and inspire new waves of creativity, enlightenment and progression. It is the quest to be blown away. TGR has also released “Ode to Muir” with showings in October.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Greater Nevada Field bring “Far Out” to Reno, Nev., on Oct. 11 in an all-ages screening with music from DJ Full Watts HiFi and prizes from Yeti, Atomic, Volkl, Outdoor Research, The North Face and more. Details at TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Event Calendar. | tetongravity.com

“Field of the Blackbirds”

“Field of the Blackbirds: A Journey Through the Balkans” isn’t your average ski film. Rather, it shows that life is about more than sick powder lines, and that you shouldn’t believe everything until you see it in a film that fuses kitesurfing and skiing from Christoph Schofegger.

“The Forre Movie”

Back2backtriple presents “The Forre Movie” coming in November. Starring Harald Hellstorm, Leevi Tyllinen, Tuukka Pöri, Joona Sipola, Teemu Tirkkonen and Roni Raatikainen.

“The Future Of Yesterday”

It’s all about helping each other get tricks and contributing to the group’s collective number of landed tricks in “The Future of Yesterday,” with the ultimate goal of 10, thus enabling Halldor’s Blackout Rule, with Halldor Helgason, Tor Lundstrom, Kevin Backstrom, Ulrik Badertscher, Ethan Morgan, Eiki Helgason and Max Buri. The full movie releases Oct. 10. | snowboarding.transworld.net



“Here After”

Tanner Hall’s latest film “Here After,” filmed in Montana, Alaska, California and Sweden, is coming in October. The full movie drops online for free. | Tanner Hall on Facebook

“Hoji”

Eric Hjorleifson lets his skiing speak for itself. He doesn’t stand on the bar and shout out his accolades. He skis for brands that give him 100 percent creative control over the equipment that he designs and uses in the new film from Matchstick Productions.

Directed by Scott Gaffney and featuring Hjorleifson, Chris Rubens, James Heim and more. Local showings TBA. | skimovie.com

“Labor of Love”

Tahoe’s John Rockwood is prepping his newest film – his 10th “Labor of Love (LOL) – from JonBob Productions for a Nov. 1 showing at Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema.

“I am currently editing the new movie,” says Rockwood. “While far from finished, it’s looking good.”

LOL captures the incredible season of 2018, while also highlighting the growth and maturity of the company and skiers over the last decade. Relive favorite moments from past movies and hear interviews from long-term JonBob shredders as they share stories spanning a decade of stoke.

Featuring Rockwood, Allie Donovan, Scott Hanichen, Jehren Boehm, John Morrison, Rylan Cordova, Emily Turner and Jeremy Benson. Read Tahoe Weekly’s profile on Rockwood at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

The world premier is Nov. 1 at the Tahoe Art Haus in Tahoe City, with a showing Nov. 9 at Alibi Ale Works’ Truckee Public House. Additional showings will be announced for South Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nev. | therockwoodmedia.com

“La Luce Infinita”

Arianna Tricomi went on a journey to the north of Norway. She invited a lot of friends to join her celebrating spring shredding, a world title and the end of an amazing ski season. The action took place in Finnmark’s coast mountains around a beautiful little fisher town called Bergsfjord. Where the daylight is infinite, and the ocean is surrounding every peak. | vimeo.com

“A Land Shaped By Women”

Anne-Flore Marxer and Aline Bock present their latest, “A Land Shaped by Women,” a film directed by Marxer, which tells the tale of their journey across Iceland, where the two Freeride World Champions explore the land in a van and through the adventure sports that they are passionate about, snowboarding and surfing. Along the way, they meet inspirational Icelandic women to understand their independent, happy and dreamful mindsets. | YouTube

“Melodrama”

Sensational drama? Check. Out if this world characters? Check. Exciting events gripping at our emotions? Check. These three checks make for “Melodrama.” Follow the travels and highest-grade snowboarding of Mike Liddle, Erik Leon, Bode Merrill, Johnny Brady, Jesse Paul and Garrett Warnick. Available for free online Oct. 15. | vimeo.com

Melodrama Teaser from Jon Stark on Vimeo.

“Ode to Muir”

Teton Gravity’s newest film, “Ode To Muir,” pairs professional snowboarder, adventurer and founder of Protect Our Winters Jeremy Jones with two-time Olympian Elena Hight as they embark on a 40-mile foot-powered expedition deep into California’s John Muir Wilderness.

It’s the second film coming from the crew at TGR this season.

Their journey balances the challenges of winter camping, grueling climbs up the Sierra’s biggest mountains, and aesthetic first descents with personal reflections on the importance of the natural world and those who first traveled it generations ago, and sharing perspectives gleaned from what it truly means to explore a great American Wilderness. Showings will be Oct. 26 and 27 at Tahoe Art Haus in Tahoe City. | tetongravity.com

“Poveri Noi”

“Poveri Noi” or poor us in Italian from Rusty Toothbrush. Filmed in the streets and back country of the U.S., Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Italy, France, Australia and New Zealand. Featuring Alex Stewart, Davide Boggio, Joe Simpson, Jake Simpson, Dusan Kriz, Troy Sturrock, Valerian Ducourtil and Tyler Chorlton. | rustytoothbrush.com

“Somewhere”

The newest flick “Somewhere” from FollowFellas. “If you want God to laugh at you, make a plan,” says the filmmakers. | YouTube

“Sound of Silence”

A young man born severely deaf faced exclusion from society from his early days on. He was bullied by his peers, branded a fool by his teachers and locked away in a basement at his first job at a bank, but Robin Gillon found his way through, all thanks to skiing in “Sound of Silence” from Woop Productions. | vimeo.com

“Stay Tuned”

Absinthe Film will be bringing its latest full length film “Stay Tuned” to the Tahoe Sierra with shows coming to Truckee and South Lake Tahoe. Details TBA.

Shoot on location in Cervinia, Utah, California, Wyoming, Montana, Champéry, Nax, Fiesch, Airolo, Laax, Corvatsch, Diavolezza, St-Luc, Ovronnaz, Morgins, British Columbia, Mount Hood and Quebec City. | absinthe-films.com

Stay Tuned Trailer (official) Stay Tuned Trailer (official) Posted by Absinthe Films on Friday, September 14, 2018

“Stray Dogs”

Good Company Ski

Lucas Wachs and Karl Fostvedt are back and with a new film project, “Stray Dogs.” Look for the free online release coming in mid-October. | goodcompany.ski

“Strictly Business”

The Ethan Swadburg crew releases “Strictly Business” this season shot on locations in Revelstoke, British Columbia; Cooke City, Mont.; Valdez, Alaska; Purgatory Mountain Resort, Colo.; and Mount Hood, Ore.

“A Telemark Tale”

Ty Dayberry and Bevan Waite are releasing “A Telemark Tale” this season. A will be held in November at Alibi Ale Works; details TBA. A Nov. 16 will be at South Lake Brewing Co. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 and benefit Sierra Avalanche Center. | Ty Dayberry on Facebook

“Zig Zag”

Following nearly two decades of ski movie pedigree, Level 1 Productions documents a lifestyle of contradiction in “Zig Zag,” with a showing on Sept. 28 in Sparks, Nev., at Moment Skis. Timeless ephemera. Love and money. Natural and synthetic. Powder and slush. Stagnant and innovative. Untracked and well travelled. Consistent but not predictable. Swerving left, right and diagonal, yet never asleep at the wheel. Available for download on Oct. 25. | level1productions.com

“Yūgen”

“Yūgen,” a project by Connections Movement, is a three-year borderless, mountain-based documentary film that explores the connection mountaineers and environmentalists share with the natural world. Centered on immersing oneself into the consciousness that is shared with the rest of the natural world. | connectionsmovement.com