2018 ski film season

The changing of the seasons each September brings with it fall colors in the Tahoe Sierra, along with an avalanche of ski film trailers in preparation for the fast-approaching 2018-19 winter season.

We’re rounded up all of the season’s trailers out now and have 31 featured so far at TheTahoeWeekly.com. We’re featuring the ones with local showings and from local filmmakers in the print edition, but you’ll find trailers for all 31 online (along with Tahoe ski resort opening dates.)

You’ll also find details on showings for “The Dawn Wall” coming to the North Shore in October, the Reel Rock film tour coming in November, along with other adventure and environmental films heading to Tahoe at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on Adventure & Environment Films under Out & About to watch the trailers.

“Access”

“Access” is the newest release from Tahoe’s Janky Films: “March 2018 in Tahoe truly was a miracle – it came in like a lion, saving our lackluster season with big storms and massive snow totals,” say the filmmakers. “Filmed in one day, this film shows different groups of winter athletes accessing the same terrain without conflict.” Showings TBA. | jankyfilms.com

https://www.facebook.com/jankyfilms/videos/1992740467455869/

“All In”

“All In,” Matchstick Productions’ 2018 epic ski film delivers a first of its kind experience. This concept is spearheaded by a talented group of hard-charging women who wanted to disrupt the male-dominated ski film formula. Skiing isn’t exclusionary, true fun in the mountains can be shared equally by everyone. Showings are Oct. 5 at Olympic Village Lodge and Nov. 3 as part of the TAMBA Fall Party. | skimovie.com

“Face of Winter”

“Face of Winter,” the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment, will bring new and veteran athletes together to pay tribute to the man who started it all – the late Warren Miller. Showings Nov. 10 at the Reno Ballroom, Nov. 23 and 24 at Olympic Village Lodge, and Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. | skinet.com

“Far Out”

Teton Gravity Research’s “Far Out” embodies the imagination as much as it does a physical space. It is the quest to seek out undiscovered realms and inspire new waves of creativity, enlightenment and progression. It is the quest to be blown away. A showing will be Oct. 11 at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev. | tetongravity.com

“Hoji”

Eric Hjorleifson lets his skiing speak for itself. He doesn’t stand on the bar and shout out his accolades. He skis for brands that give him 100 percent creative control over the equipment that he designs and uses in the new film from Matchstick Productions, directed by Scott Gaffney. Local showings TBA. | skimovie.com

“Labor of Love”

Tahoe’s John Rockwood is prepping his newest film – his 10th “Labor of Love (LOL) – from JonBob Productions for a Nov. 1 showing at Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema.

“I am currently editing the new movie,” says Rockwood. “While far from finished, it’s looking good.”

The world premier is Nov. 1, with a showing Nov. 9 at Alibi Ale Works’ Truckee Public House. Additional showings will be announced for South Lake Tahoe and Reno. | therockwoodmedia.com

“Ode to Muir”

Teton Gravity’s newest film, “Ode To Muir,” pairs professional snowboarder, adventurer and founder of Protect Our Winters Jeremy Jones with two-time Olympian Elena Hight as they embark on a 40-mile foot-powered expedition deep into California’s John Muir Wilderness. Showings will be Oct. 26 and 27 at Tahoe Art Haus in Tahoe City. | tetongravity.com

“Stay Tuned”

Absinthe Film will be bringing its latest full-length film “Stay Tuned” to the Tahoe Sierra with shows coming to Truckee and South Lake Tahoe. Details TBA. | absinthe-films.com

Stay Tuned Trailer (official) Stay Tuned Trailer (official) Posted by Absinthe Films on Friday, September 14, 2018

“A Telemark Tale”

Ty Dayberry and Bevan Waite are releasing “A Telemark Tale” this season. Showings will be held Nov. 16 at South Lake Brewing Co. A November showing will also be held at Alibi Ale Works. | Ty Dayberry on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/powderlicious1/videos/250855985620207/UzpfSTE3OTg5MTc5OTAzOTEyNzk6MjE3MzQ4OTU1NjI2NzQ1Mg/

“Zig Zag”

Following nearly two decades of ski movie pedigree, Level 1 Productions documents a lifestyle of contradiction in “Zig Zag,” with a showing on Sept. 28 in Sparks, Nev., at Moment Skis. | level1productions.com

Trailers only at TheTahoeWeekly.com

“Abandoned”

“Activate”

“Alignment”

“before Blank”

“Blazar OJ 1983”

“Cloudy Skies”

“Dedication”

“Evolution of Dreams”

“Field of the Blackbirds”

“The Forre Movie”

“The Future of Yesterday”

“Here After”

“La Luce Infinita”

“A Land Shaped By Women”

“Melodrama”

“Poveri Noi”

“The Push”

“Somewhere”

“Sound of Silence”

“Stray Dogs”

“Yūgen”

Click on Adventure & Environment Films under Out & About