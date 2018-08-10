“Zig Zag” ski film trailer released

Following nearly two decades of ski movie pedigree, Level 1 Productions documents a lifestyle of contradiction in “Zig Zag,” with a showing on Sept. 28 in Sparks, Nev., at Moment Skis. Timeless ephemera. Love and money. Natural and synthetic. Powder and slush. Stagnant and innovative. Untracked and well travelled. Consistent but not predictable. Swerving left, right and diagonal, yet never asleep at the wheel.

Featured athletes include Parker White, Laurent De Martin, Sämi Ortlieb, Chris Logan, Will Berman, Keegan Kilbride, Will Wesson, Thayne Rich, Peyben Hägglund, KC Deane, LJ Strenio, Khai Krepela, Kim Boberg, Oliver Karlberg, Tanner Rainville, Duncan Adams, Ahmet Dadali, McRae Williams, Wiley Miller and Friends.

Shot on location in Eagle Pass Heli, BC; Sunshine Village, Banff; Mt Baker, Wash.; Sweden; Gran Masta Park, Switzerland; Hokkaido, Japan; Moscow, Russia; Helsinki, Finland; Whistler, BC.; Colorado; Montana; Michigan and Minnesota.

Available for download on Oct. 25. | level1productions.com

SHOWINGS

Sept. 28 | Time TBD

Moment Skis | Sparks, Nev.