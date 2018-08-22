Young and old learn at science day

Courtesy UC Davis

The 18th annual Children’s Environmental Science Day, a free community event for children and families will be at Commons Beach in Tahoe City on Aug. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event includes hands-on science activities designed to create an awareness of the unique ecology of Lake Tahoe and provide an opportunity for young and old alike to learn about environmental and Earth science.

The event is hosted by the North Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition, together with UC Davis scientists, staff and local agencies and organizations of the Lake Tahoe Basin. Join them to learn about bird identification, invasive species, living with fire, seed dispersal, water-quality monitoring and the carbon cycle. There will be face painting, making weather in a bottle, recycling race and many more environmentally minded activities, demonstrations and craft making. Whether participants are 5 or 65, they will be walking away with a better understanding of this incredible environment we live and play in. | (775) 298-0067, sarah@tinsweb.org or tinsweb.org