Visit artists at work on Studio Tour

The 12th annual Tahoe Art League Artist Studio Tour continues from Aug. 3 to 5 at locations throughout South Lake Tahoe. The tours invites the public into artists’ private studios to view and purchase unique local art the three-day event. Paintings, print-making, sculpture, ceramics, photography and art jewelry are among some of the featured works of the league’s fine artists. Read more about the tour and download the tour guide at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | talart.org