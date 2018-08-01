Up and over at Sierra Crest Ultra Run

Auburn Ski Club presents the fourth annual Sierra Crest Ultra Run on Aug. 4 with challenging, high-altitude 50k and 30k distances and a 15k Fun Run. Racers start off at the Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner. The 30k and 50k races are point-to-point trail runs on single-track dirt trails between Truckee and Donner Summit. The courses cross over the crest of the Sierra Nevada offering scenic views of the area’s most stunning terrain, including Euer Valley, Frog Lake Cliffs, Summit Lake and Castle Peak. Runners can expect plenty of dirt, rock, forest and elevation change.

The 15k Fun Run, which starts and finishes at Alder Creek Adventure Center, follows most of the first stage of the 50k down to and around the beautiful Euer Valley.

Proceeds from this race go to help fund junior cross-country ski and biathlon programs in the area| Register auburnskiclub.com