Truckee River Bike Trail to close for repairs

The Truckee River Bike Trail will be closed from Aug. 20 to Oct. 15 for a full replacement between the Tahoe City Lumber Yard and Alpine Meadows Road. There will be no available detour during the work.

After 38 years of heavy use and sever weather impacts, it is time to replace this asset in North Tahoe. There will be some work done on the trail and trail shoulder throughout the summer that may cause minor delays but there will no closures until Aug. 20.

Follow TCPUD Parks and Recreation Facebook Page for status and updates. | (530) 583-3796, tcpud.org