Kids can integrate exploring STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) through playing and building at the Saturday Lego Club. All ages are welcome at the Truckee Library on Saturdays in August from noon to 1 p.m. Work on projects and Lego challenges or just have fun. Free on Aug. 11, 18 and 25. | (530) 582-7846, mynevadacounty.com