The work of Hans Meyer-Kassel

"Carson Valley in Spring, 1952" Hans Meyer-Kassel

An exhibition on the works of Hans Meyer-Kassel will be on display at the Nevada Museum of Art until Sept. 2 featuring more than 70 paintings with additional drawings, photographs, ephemera and artifacts drawn from private and institutional collections, including the Douglas County Historical Society and the Nevada Historical Society. Particular emphasis is placed on Meyer-Kassel’s romance with Nevada, where from his home in Genoa, his more formal, classically influenced style mellowed into a painterly perfection that resulted in breathtaking interpretations of Nevada’s landscape.

Meyer-Kassel loved Nevada from the time of his first visit and built his reputation as one of the most prolific and successful artists in the region. While his primary interest was portraiture, he also became known for his vividly colored floral still lifes, and his depictions of Nevada’s vast desert expanses, river valleys and cloud-filled skies. A monument to Meyer-Kassel was erected at the Genoa Courthouse Museum earlier this year. | nevadaart.org