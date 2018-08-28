“The Movie to Keep Squaw True” premieres

Sierra Watch and the Gaffney Brothers will present the new film “The Movie to Keep Squaw True” on Sept. 14 at the Truckee Community Arts Center.

“This is an epic story about how we band together to defend one of the most special and unique places in the Sierra Nevada from the threat of overdevelopment,” according to a press release.

The film was written by Robb Gaffney; directed and edited by Scott Gaffney; and produced by Sierra Watch and the Squaw-skiing community and Tahoe community members.

“A community of likeminded people from Tahoe City to Truckee, Reno to San Francisco, the United States and beyond have come together to create a future for Squaw Valley in which we can all be proud and to Keep Squaw True. This is our story,” according to the release.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, if available. Seating is limited. Tickets eventbrite.com.

Snacks provided by Fat Cat Bar & Grill and libations from Alibi Ale Works. Free parking in Downtown Truckee after 6 p.m. There will be an after party at Alibi Ale Works’ Truckee Public House. | sierrawatch.org