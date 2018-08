Alyssa brings more than 20 years of design experience to Tahoe Weekly, with a degree from Rhode Island School of Design. Her work experience includes nine years in Colorado Tourism, where she lived for 15 years. She loves spending time outdoors and with her daughter, Anna, and tries to bring creativity into everything she does, whether it’s art, skiing, rock climbing or cooking … always looking forward to the next adventure. Alyssa moved to Lake Tahoe in 2009.