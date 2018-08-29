The line foams here

Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Achieve Tahoe hosts the 29th Foam Fest fundraising event on Sept. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Village at Squaw Valley. This highly anticipated annual festival brings people together for a great afternoon of beer tasting and world-class live music, featuring openers Mojo Green and headliners The California Honeydrops (see the feature in this issue). There will be more than 25 craft-beer breweries to sample from and raffle prizes including a California Gold Pass. Proceeds from the event support Achieve Tahoe’s yearlong one-to-one adaptive sports program for individuals with disabilities of all ages, including disabled veterans.

There is a $10 entry donation. The all-inclusive beer-tasting tickets are $35 in advance online and $40 at the door and include the $10 entry donation. Beer ticket holders must be age 21 or older. | achievetahoe.org

The weekend features the Foam Fest on Sept. 1 and the Alpen Wine Fest on Sept. 2 (see Tasty Tidbits in this issue for details) at Squaw Valley. Combo tickets for both events are $60. | squawalpine.com