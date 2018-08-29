TGR’s trailer released for “Ode to Muir”

Teton Gravity’s newest film, “Ode To Muir,” pairs professional snowboarder, adventurer and founder of Protect Our Winters Jeremy Jones with two-time Olympian Elena Hight as they embark on a 40-mile foot-powered expedition deep into California’s John Muir Wilderness.
It’s the second film coming from the crew at TGR this season. The trailer for “Far Out” was released earlier in August, with the premiere coming to Squaw Valley on Sept. 22. Watch both trailers at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Showings TBA. | tetongravity.com
