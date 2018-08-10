TGR releases “Far Out” trailer | Film premieres at Squaw Valley

Teton Gravity Research’s “Far Out” embodies the imagination as much as it does a physical space. It is the quest to seek out undiscovered realms and inspire new waves of creativity, enlightenment and progression. It is the quest to be blown away. The film premieres at Squaw Valley on Sept. 22.

Join the TGR crew on one of its boldest missions ever. The film follows the perspective of an athlete as he embarks on a journey to one of the most remote and unexplored mountain ranges on the planet, the Albanian Alps. While the final destination appears to be the ultimate goal, it is the collective of athletes, experiences and the array of locations around the world that inevitably drive the season’s adventure.

Witness mind-bending pillow lines as the crew camps out deep in the Purcell Mountains of British Columbia. Experience urban madness in Kamchatka and the insanity of the Crazy Mountains in Montana. Join the crew in the Slovenian Alps for over-the-head cold smoke and watch an 11-year-old rip Jackson Hole. Discover the alien landscape of Girdwood, Alaska, in January and see Sean Jordan ride into Crested Butte on a black stallion to shred the Southern Rockies. Find out if the wildest and most untamed mountains in Europe let us in, and if the ultimate destination became a reality. | tetongravity.com

Premiere & showings

Sept. 22 premiere | 8 p.m.; doors open at 6

KT Base Bar (outside) | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Tickets $12 advance, $15 at show; $5 ages 16 & younger

There will be a ton of prizes from Yeti, Atomic, Volkl, Outdoor Research, TGR and others. No dogs, coolers or backpacks. Bring camping chairs and jackets.

Oct. 11 | 8 p.m.; doors open at 7

Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

Tickets $10 advance, $13 at show. All ages welcome