Enjoy an artistic interpretation of a multi-continent inspired cuisine at a pop up dinner choreographed to live music creating an unforgettable dining experience on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at Stella for “Taste & Listen.” The evening features live music with Grammy-winning multilingual vocalist Alexa Morales with energetic salsa, cha cha and samba to lush ballads. Add to the spice mix with local Latin guitarist Wolf “Lobo” Schaefer. The price is $115. | RSVP (530) 582-5655
Taste & Listen Musical Pop Up Dinner
ByTahoe Weekly
