Aug 30 to Sept. 5 |Tahoe summer is far from over

Amie Engerbretson and Dustin Schaad take in a beautiful vista high above Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. Photography by Ryan Salm | RyanSalmPhotography.com, @RyanSalmPhotography

I was gobsmacked to see a Tahoe publication recently proclaim that summer was almost over (on Aug. 24, no less). What? Are they not living, working, visiting and playing in the same Tahoe as the rest of us?

Let me set the record straight – summer fun is far, far from over in the Tahoe Sierra.

Yes, there’s a slow down after the Labor Day weekend as kids return to school, but chambers, visitor authorities and business associations across the Tahoe Sierra have funneled millions of dollars and tens of thousands of hours of volunteer time into making sure the summer fun doesn’t stop in Tahoe with the Labor Day holiday.

In fact, I’ve heard from many local businesses and vacation rental agencies that they expect to have steady business through September and into October.

The weather is beautiful, the mountain trails are calling, the lakes are brilliant shining in the sun, and some of the best events of the season are yet to come. Here are a few of my favorites ahead for September and October. Check out our Events Calendar at TheTahoeWeekly.com for thousands of events to enjoy.