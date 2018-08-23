Tahoe Parks app released

The new Tahoe Parks app from the Sierra State Parks Foundation. | Courtesy Sierra State Parks Foundation

The Sierra State Parks Foundation has launched a new app – Tahoe Parks – offering information on the state parks around Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake and features a Field Guide of local flowers, trees, birds, mammals and more. The app also features interactive trail maps on popular local trails.

Get a preview of how the app works

The mission of the Sierra State Parks Foundation is to provide critically needed financial and professional support to the Lake Tahoe-Donner California State Parks for education, restoration, and cultural and environmental preservation. The Foundation funds projects and educational programs that connect visitors with the rich natural resources and cultural heritage.

The Foundation serves:

Download the free Tahoe Parks app from iTunes or Google Play. | sierrastateparks.org