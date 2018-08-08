The Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival is celebrating its 12th on Aug. 10 and 11, drawing folks from around the globe to the shores of Lake Tahoe to compete on SUPs, Prone and Outrigger canoes at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area. The fun-filled event offers races, free paddle clinics, guided paddle tours, live music, healthy foods, raffles, SUP polo and fun beach activities. There’s something for everyone — young to old and beginning to advanced paddlers.

The fun begins with a registration/opening night party on Aug. 10 at Waterman’s Landing in Carnelian Bay. This evening social from 5 to 8 p.m. is hosted by Jay and Anik Wild

On Aug. 11, at 8 a.m., opening ceremony dancers of Halau Hula ‘O Leilani will showcase traditional dances of Polynesia before the 5-mile open races start. The day will continue with guided paddle tours, an all-day free Starboard Water SUP Polo, a sand-castle building contest and the 2-mile SUP race. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. there’s an exhibitor/vendor. There will be live music at the Kona Garden Bar.

On Sunday, the 10-mile open races and Grom races for ages 12 and younger will take place along with the paddle tours, the all-day SUP Polo and the exhibit/vendor village. At 1 p.m. is the start of Ta-Hoe Nalu Sprint Elimination Challenge. An awards ceremony will follow and closing ceremony is at 4 p.m.

Raffle tickets are $10 each or five for $40; buy them to win an inflatable Kona SUP package. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters. | tahoenalu.com